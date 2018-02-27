Alleged Trespasser Accused in Isla Vista Stabbing

A Santa Barbara City College student was arrested for a 2/23 stabbing after voluntarily going to talk to Sheriff’s deputies at Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Cyrus Rocky McClain, 19, lives in I.V. and got into a fight with the boyfriend of a 24-year-old UCSB student around 11 p.m. on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The young woman received a non-life-threatening stab wound in the pelvis and is recovering. McClain ran from the incident but was identified by community members. He was booked into County Jail on $350,000 bail.