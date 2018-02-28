Hearts on Fire Fashion Show Will Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

The Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network (SBTAN) will ignite support around Transgender Day of Visibility this year with its Hearts on Fire fashion show at the Lobero Theatre on April 7. In its third year celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, the group is showcasing stories, area artists, and a silent auction, and the charismatic 2017 Queen of Pride emcee Deja Re will host alongside beloved spinner DJ Darla Bea.

“Through this event, our goal is to raise funds and awareness about the truly remarkable transgender communities locally and worldwide,” said SBTAN President Phillippa Bisou Della Vina, “and to establish a transgender community health clinic. At present, transgender youth and their parents frequently travel out of town to get appropriate health care.”

It’ll be a night to remember: Santa Barbara boutiques, including Lovebird, Sirena, and Mission Tuxedos, will present fresh fashions with Los Angeles designers Angelina Versage and Moiises Aguirre, who’ll be premiering their own spring gowns. Ian Harvie, actor on the Amazon series Transparent, will share his story of being a trans man in today’s world. And makeup artists, business owners, models, speakers, technicians, and allies of all professions will contribute their time to kindle the fires behind the passionate one-night show.

Attendees will be treated to a silent auction of works created by area artists and photographers Mi Refugio Projects and Mothersun, Richard Ross, and Nathaniel Gray. All proceeds will benefit the SBTAN Gender Community Clinic Program.

“How important it is to celebrate the depth and breadth of our lived experiences and our valuable contributions to our community, not just our tears and fears,” said SBTAN supporter Lisa Gilinger. “I’m thrilled that people are getting behind it with enthusiasm.”

Transgender Day of Visibility occurs on March 31 each year to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination they face worldwide. However, anyone can show their support daily simply by standing up for transgender people, Bisou Della Vina said. “It can be scary to speak out, but loud and visible support for transgender rights can show transgender people that they are accepted,” Bisou Della Vina said.

For tickets to the Hearts on Fire Fashion Show, visit lobero.org