Museum of Natural History Holds Kick-Off Event for Wine + Food Festival

On February 22, the Museum of Natural History held a kick-off event for its big annual fundraiser, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival, which will be held this year on June 30th. The event will once again be at the museum’s idyllic creekside setting, under the redwood and oak trees. It will feature more than 50 premier Central Coast wineries, many with their esteemed winemakers on hand pouring and sharing stories with guests. The event will also feature about 30 fine food purveyors, with many of their talented chefs on hand offering their delicacies to pair with the wines. All net proceeds will go to the museum’s nature and science education programs for adults and children.

At the kick-off event, held at Grassini Family Vineyards’ lovely and spacious new tasting room in El Paseo, museum staff, boardmembers, sponsors, press, and others mingled over wine and hors d’oeuvres. President and CEO Luke Swetland welcomed the guests and shared his excitement for the festival, which he anticipates will raise more than $100,000 this year.



This very special event draws about 1,000 people and has sold out the past several years.

For more info about the event, click here.

By Gail Arnold