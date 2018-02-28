Glass Factory Closed for a Month After Accidental Shooting Death

The Glass Factory shooting range was closed by the Santa Barbara Ranger District on February 26 while investigators review potential public safety issues. Teenager Kaiden Vague accidentally shot himself there on February 15; he died in the hospital the next day. The Dos Pueblos High School student had been target shooting with his father and brother, according to his grandfather, David Bacon. His rifle had jammed, and when he tried to clear the chamber, it discharged, Forest Service spokesperson Andrew Madsen said. Until the range is reopened in 30 days, using a firearm there could result in $5,000-$10,000 in fines and six months’ imprisonment.