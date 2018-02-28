The Aussie psychedelic garage-rock outfit King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — a name almost as trippy as its music — pushes the boundaries of musical exploration in its newest album, Gumboot Soup. The album’s 11 tracks toggle between jazzy ballads and swirly, bass-driven grooves, giving the record a rising-and-falling feeling. Starting with the lighthearted “Beginner’s Luck” and then dropping into grungy “Greenhouse Heat Death,” the album launches the listener into a technicolor soundscape. The record’s wide-spreading musical depth and color ranges from the solitude of “Barefoot Desert” to the curiosity of “The Last Oasis.” Perfect for big-city exploration, road-tripping, or just lying on the couch, Gumboot Soup offers a clash between a laid-back cruise and a rocket-ship ride through time, space, and good music.