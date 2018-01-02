Paul Wellman Michelle Drown Year in Review: Michelle Drown’s Favorite Stories of 2017 Senior Editor Michelle Drown Picks a Few of Her Favorite Articles from the Past Year Tuesday, January 2, 2018

As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Senior Editor Michelle Drown told us. 1. ‘OTOjOY Makes Live Music Accessible to All’ By Courtesy Photo Imagine what it’s like for people who are unable to fully revel in music’s bounty due to hearing loss. Thomas Kaufmann has, and as a result he founded OTOjOY, a Santa Barbara–based company that provides auditory-challenged concertgoers a high-quality experience through hearing loop technology. I loved getting this story out to readers because OTOjOY products are life changing for so many people. 2. ‘‘Nat Geo’ Photographer Talks Climbing and PTSD ’ Cory Richards

Thanks to UCSB’s Arts & Lectures National Geographic series, I’ve had the delight of interviewing several award-winning photographers each year. In 2017, I spoke with Cory Richards, who was diagnosed with PTSD after being caught in a level 4 avalanche that almost killed him; Kenny Broad, who is an expert in the extreme and often dangerous discipline of exploring underwater caves; and Lynsey Addario, who has documented some of the Middle East’s most pivotal moments of the past decade. Not only are these shutterbugs extremely talented, but they are articulate and forthcoming with details about their lives and assignments.

