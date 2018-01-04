Handlebar Coffee Expands but Stays Friendly

There was a time, before lines spilled out the door every day, when Handlebar Coffee Roasters felt like a hidden gem. Upon opening in 2012, the small hole-in-the wall on East Canon Perdido Street across from the Presidio was a place I held dear not only for its gourmet coffee and beautiful location, but mostly for the personalized service ​— ​those barista smiles and kind questions about my day that went along with my latte. Owners Aaron Olson and Kim Anderson’s genuine warmth put a spring in my step that can’t be attributed to espresso alone. Thankfully, while they have expanded to an impressive new midtown location on De la Vina Street, authentically friendly service is something they haven’t outgrown. “Coffee is what might bring people in,” explained Olson. “But helping those same people enjoy their day from great customer experience, great atmosphere, and offering a smile and friendship is what builds community.” By Paul Wellman

The new, larger location was the original Safeway grocery store in Santa Barbara. Built in the 1930s, the space has a modern, urban feel with high ceilings, plenty of natural light, exposed brick, and a bow-truss ceiling. “We let the age, character, and craftsmanship of the building speak for itself,” Olson said.

There’s also enough room to house their newly restored 1961 German-built Probat roaster and a full kitchen, where they bake about 50 percent of their pastries and offer breakfast, lunch, and small bites, such as their standout avocado toast. Not all avocado toast is created equal, and Handlebar puts its signature, high-quality spin on this masterpiece, jazzed up with tahini, pomegranate seeds, sprouts, watermelon radishes, and tomato. Add a soft-boiled egg to take it to the next level.

They also feature pop-up events such as a ramen night and Taco Tuesday, as well as live music. On a recent evening, they offered two varieties of fresh Roman-style pizza baked in-house by their head chef, Sandra Adu Zelli, whose husband is Italian. “She has a ton of skills, and, along with the team, she is baking the pastries, developing the breakfast/lunch menu, and always striving for more,” Olson said.

