Kevin Elliot Is New Los Padres Supervisor

The new supervisor of Los Padres National Forest starts work on 1/22. Kevin Elliott replaces Bob Baird, who was promoted last May into the agency’s upper ranks of fire and aviation management. Elliott has been with the Forest Service for nearly four decades and arrives from Sequoia National Forest, where he served as supervisor beginning in 2011. A native of Lockport, Illinois, Elliott has worked in national forests in Utah, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, and served in the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, where he specialized in legislative affairs.