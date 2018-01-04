Schools Cleanup and Reopen After the Thomas Fire

After an extensive cleanup in the ashy wake of the Thomas Fire, Santa Barbara Unified School District reopened classroom doors 1/2 across its 20 campuses. The cleanup is estimated at $260,000 districtwide; costs not recovered through federal disaster reimbursement and insurance will come out of the general fund. “I am incredibly proud of our school community for their support of those affected by the Thomas Fire as well as their positive spirit in spite of canceled holiday performances and athletic events,” Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said in a statement. “This holiday season has been anything but typical in the wake of the fire. I am particularly appreciative of our maintenance [and] custodial [staff] and groundskeepers who have remained vigilant in preparing our campuses for the return of students.”