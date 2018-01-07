Whittier Fire Burn Areas Could Flood

The heavy rain predicted to fall overnight Monday could affect areas downstream of the Whittier and Sherpa Fire burn zones as well as Thomas Fire. (Read about the Thomas-area response and warnings here.) Tecolote Canyon could experience rain-fueled debris flows, the City of Goleta has warned. Property owners can search a map showing potential flood areas to locate homes and ranches in the water’s path should the predicted two to four inches of rain arrive. In addition to Tecolote Canyon, the water channels down Dos Pueblos, El Capitan, and Las Flores canyons are at risk of flood, according to the map.

The City of Goleta has set up sandbag-filling piles at fire stations 11 (6901 Frey Way) and 14 (320 Los Carneros Road), and at the community center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Bring shovels and gloves; bags and sand are provided.