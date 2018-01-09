Dozens Remain Trapped by Montecito Mudslides

Five people are confirmed dead after Tuesday morning’s devastating storm that triggered heavy mudflows along the Thomas Fire burn scar in Montecito and Carpinteria. A woman’s body was recovered along Butterfly Beach, another body was found at Olive Mill Road and the railroad tracks, and a third set of remains were retrieved from the Highway 101 off-ramp at Channel Drive. Details were not available about the other two victims. First responders are using multiple large helicopters and dozens of ground units to respond to a backlog of at least 75 calls for help. Emergency officials said hundreds of rescues have been performed, many of motorists trapped in their cars, with 75 calls for emergency service pending. Radio chatter described a family with a newborn stuck in their Montecito home’s attic. The Coast Guard has deployed as many as four airships, large helicopters equipped for emergency rescues. By Paul Wellman

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson said responders are still assessing damage and prioritizing rescues. “We’re still trying to get our arms around this thing,” he said. “This is going to take a long time to get sorted out.” A Montecito man described a “wall of water of mud and debris” hurtling down the Olive Mill Road Road overpass in a voluntary evacuation zone. “I never would have guessed so much water could come over that overpass,” he said. “It was just incredible.”

Peterson said one of his fire captains who lives on Olive Mill Road witnessed occupied cars tumbling down the street. A Montecito resident said a man in his 20s was swept by a mudflow all the way from Hot Springs to Highway 101 but miraculously survived. He is recovering from his injuries at Cottage Hospital. The man’s father, however, remains missing.

