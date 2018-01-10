100 Grand’ at Sullivan Goss

At Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery. Shows through Jan. 28.
Born in the depths of the great recession in 2008, this holiday group exhibition offers approximately 100 works of art all priced at $1,000 or less. The goal, according to curator Susan Bush, is to make quality work available to collectors who might not have the means to acquire something larger. While it began as a loose collection of work by people whom Bush knew and liked, regardless of whether or not they were represented by the gallery, 100 Grand has grown into a unique community event, the de facto salon of Santa Barbara’s art scene. Participation is by invitation only, so the artists know in advance if they will be included that year and thus have an opportunity to create something that’s compatible with the show’s practical necessity to focus on small works. This year there are more than 100 artists involved and 146 works up for sale, ranging in medium from many wonderful small paintings to origami sculpture by Alec Sherwin and sculptural relief made from recycled skateboard decks by Inga Guzyte.