Coachella 2018 and Other Upcoming Festivals

The calendar just turned to 2018 and already announcements are being made for music festivals slated for the year. The first to divulge its lineup is glitterati favorite Coachella, which has The Weeknd, Beyoncé, and Eminem headlining Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, respectively. Other big names include Haim; Tyler, the Creator; alt-J; A Perfect Circle; Fleet Foxes; Odesza; Kali Uchis; and St. Vincent.

Coachella may kick off music festival season, but there are heaps of others coming down the pike, and now is the time to start planning your musical trips. The following are just a few of the gatherings taking place near and far.

California

Coachella Apr. 13-15 and 20-22, Indio; coachella.com

Apr. 13-15 and 20-22, Indio; coachella.com Stagecoach Apr. 27-29, Indio; stagecoachfestival.com

Apr. 27-29, Indio; stagecoachfestival.com Lightning in a Bottle May 24-28, Bradley; lightninginabottle.org

May 24-28, Bradley; lightninginabottle.org California Roots Festival May 25-27, Monterey; californiarootsfestival.com

May 25-27, Monterey; californiarootsfestival.com BottleRock May 25-27, Napa; bottlerocknapavalley.com

May 25-27, Napa; bottlerocknapavalley.com Monterey International Pop Festival Jun. (dates unconfirmed), Monterey; montereyinternationalpopfestival.com

Jun. (dates unconfirmed), Monterey; montereyinternationalpopfestival.com Vans Warped Tour June 24, Ventura; vanswarpedtour.com

June 24, Ventura; vanswarpedtour.com Arroyo Seco Weekend June 23-24, Pasadena; arroyosecoweekend.com

June 23-24, Pasadena; arroyosecoweekend.com FYF Fest July (dates unconfirmed), Los Angeles; fyffest.com

July (dates unconfirmed), Los Angeles; fyffest.com Mid State Fair July 18-29, Paso Robles; midstatefair.com

July 18-29, Paso Robles; midstatefair.com Outside Lands Aug. (dates unconfirmed), San Francisco; sfoutsidelands.com

Aug. (dates unconfirmed), San Francisco; sfoutsidelands.com Joshua Tree Music Festival Oct. 4-7, Joshua Tree; joshuatreemusicfestival.com

Oct. 4-7, Joshua Tree; joshuatreemusicfestival.com Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Oct. (dates unconfirmed), San Francisco; hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

Out of State

SXSW Mar. 12-18, Austin, TX ; sxsw.com

Mar. 12-18, Austin, ; sxsw.com New Orleans Jazz Festival Apr. 27-29 and May 3-6, New Orleans, LA ; nojazzfest.com

Apr. 27-29 and May 3-6, New Orleans, ; nojazzfest.com Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 7-10, Manchester, TN ; bonnaroo.com

June 7-10, Manchester, ; bonnaroo.com Lollapalooza Aug. 2-5, Chicago, IL ; lollapalooza.com

Aug. 2-5, Chicago, ; lollapalooza.com Austin City Limits Music Festival Oct. 5-7 and 12-14, Austin, TX ; aclfestival.com

Canada