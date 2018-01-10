First-Person Stories from the Montecito Mudslides

In the midst of all of the tragedy, stories of miracles emerged through the deluge. The Santa Barbara Independent is gathering personal accounts from people affected by the storm. If you have a story to share, please call (805) 965-5205 or email news@independent.com.

Twenty-three-year-old Connor McManigal was swept from the 300 block of Hot Springs Road all the way down to Highway 101. His clothes were ripped from his body. Half of his body was covered in abrasions but he is expected to survive. He was in the voluntary evacuation zone.

Nearby on Hot Springs Road, Billy Grokenberger, 27, who was with his mom, Trina, and dad, David, and dog, Molly, when the storm came. Water slammed the side of the house, filling to the top of the front doorway. The family climbed to the second story and watched an overturned SUV slam into their cars parked in the driveway. “We watched the cars go in a matter of minutes,” he said. Minutes later, the rain subsided, and the family walked outside, using a flashlight to signal to firefighters. Their neighbor’s house was totally gone. They got a ride to a friend’s house in the fire truck.

A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter from San Diego rescues a Montecito family of five, including the mother, father, their newborn, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, and two dogs.

Ben Ciccati, art director at the Santa Barbara Independent, said he walked around his neighborhood on Jameson Lane on Tuesday morning at about 3:30 a.m. with a flashlight to make sure no one was wedged in their cars. “I saw the fire in the sky, and I thought the world was ending,” he said. Maimed cars floated by. He saw a woman in her forties stuck in a tree. Firefighters used a ladder to pull her out. “She was okay,” he said. One older woman nearby on Tiburon and Jacaranda, however, did not make it.

Dick Thielscher, a Montecito resident, said he was standing at the overpass near Montecito Inn on Tuesday at about 1 p.m., when he saw helicopter personnel recover by hoist a man who had been trapped in a car for about 10 hours. Rescuers had used heat sensors to hover over cars to see if anyone stuck inside. “It was really quite a rescue,” he said, “just like the movies.” Now, Thielscher is stuck at home without power. His cell phone was running on low battery. “The hardest thing for people right now might be that they are not allowed to evacuate.” He is going to try to get out today. Before hanging up, he said the silver lining is that there are a lot of neighbors helping neighbors. “The community really does rally.”

First responders are using multiple large helicopters and dozens of ground units to respond to a backlog of at least 75 calls for help.

Berkeley “Augie” Johnson trudged through several feet of debris with firefighters to locate a 2-year-old year girl caked in mud. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Read more here.

This story will continue to be updated in coming days.