Game of the Week | High School Boys’ Basketball: San Marcos at Dos Pueblos

It will be a lively and loud night in the gym as the Chargers host the Royals in the first rivalry game of the year. DP, the defending Channel League champion, entered league play this week on an eight-game winning streak while going 11-1 overall. Jake Enrico, Christian Hodosy, and Cyrus Wallace made the all-tournament team when the Chargers won the Ventura Kiwanis title. San Marcos (12-6) has a potent inside-outside punch of 6´9˝ Jackson Stormo and sharpshooter Ryan Godges. Fri., 1/12, 7pm. Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Free-$5. Call (805) 968-2541.