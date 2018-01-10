WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Yusuf/Cat Stevens’s ‘The Laughing Apple’ Full of Instant Favorites

Beloved Musician Goes Back to His Roots on Latest Record

By

The artist formerly known as Cat Stevens is back with an album that combines new material along with rerecorded versions of several songs from his second album, New Masters, released back in 1967. Coproduced by Stevens and his classic producer (and ex-Yardbirds bassist) Paul Samwell-Smith — who helmed the majority of Stevens’s successful ’70s records — The Laughing Apple is actually quite consistent and shines with a sense of childlike wonder and a love for life and humanity. Of the new tunes, “See What Love Did to Me,” “Mighty Peace,” and “You Can Do (Whatever)” are all instant favorites that find a much-beloved artist going back to his seemingly simple yet deceptively deep roots.

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: