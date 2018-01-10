Yusuf/Cat Stevens’s ‘The Laughing Apple’ Full of Instant Favorites

The artist formerly known as Cat Stevens is back with an album that combines new material along with rerecorded versions of several songs from his second album, New Masters, released back in 1967. Coproduced by Stevens and his classic producer (and ex-Yardbirds bassist) Paul Samwell-Smith — who helmed the majority of Stevens’s successful ’70s records — The Laughing Apple is actually quite consistent and shines with a sense of childlike wonder and a love for life and humanity. Of the new tunes, “See What Love Did to Me,” “Mighty Peace,” and “You Can Do (Whatever)” are all instant favorites that find a much-beloved artist going back to his seemingly simple yet deceptively deep roots.