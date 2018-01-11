$1 Million Donated to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

The remodel of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission on Yanonali Street, estimated to cost $10 million, will be speeded forward by a generous gift. Last month, David and Anna Grotenhuis donated $1 million to the shelter, which has served more than three million meals and sheltered homeless individuals for 1.7 million nights since opening in 1986. The Grotenhuis couple is well known for its activities in the nonprofit community. The Rescue Mission operates entirely on private fundraising and philanthropy, accepting no public monies. The shelter’s treatment completion rate is 37 percent, and more than half its graduates recover sobriety long-term, compared to about 20 percent nationally for both categories.