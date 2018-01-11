Names of 17 Montecito Mudslide Victims Released

The Santa Barbara Coroner’s Office has released the names of 17 people killed in the Montecito mudslides. They range in age from 3 years old to 89 years old, and the cause of death for all will be officially listed as “Multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire”.
The names and ages of the decedents are as follows:
Jonathan Benitez - 10 years old
Kailly Benitez - 3 years old
Martin Cabrera-Munoz - 48 years old
David Cantin - 49 years old
Sawyer Corey - 12 years old
Peter Fleurat - 73 years old
Josephine Gower - 69 years old
John McManigal - 61 years old
Alice Mitchell - 78 years old
James Mitchell - 89 years old
Mark Montgomery - 54 years old
Caroline Montgomery - 22 years old
Marilyn Ramos - 27 years old
Rebecca Riskin - 61 years old
Roy Rohter - 84 years old
Peerawat Sutthithepn - 6 years old
Richard Taylor - 67 years old
As of Thursday morning, eight more people remain missing. Cottage Hospital has so far treated 27 patients admitted for storm-related injuries; 14 remain in care. Of the four patients who were classified as critical on Tuesday, two have improved to serious condition and the other two remain in critical condition.