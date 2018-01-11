Names of 17 Montecito Mudslide Victims Released

The Santa Barbara Coroner’s Office has released the names of 17 people killed in the Montecito mudslides. They range in age from 3 years old to 89 years old, and the cause of death for all will be officially listed as “Multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire”.

The names and ages of the decedents are as follows:

Jonathan Benitez - 10 years old

Kailly Benitez - 3 years old

Martin Cabrera-Munoz - 48 years old

David Cantin - 49 years old

Sawyer Corey - 12 years old

Peter Fleurat - 73 years old

Josephine Gower - 69 years old

John McManigal - 61 years old

Alice Mitchell - 78 years old

James Mitchell - 89 years old

Mark Montgomery - 54 years old

Caroline Montgomery - 22 years old

Marilyn Ramos - 27 years old

Rebecca Riskin - 61 years old

Roy Rohter - 84 years old

Peerawat Sutthithepn - 6 years old

Richard Taylor - 67 years old

As of Thursday morning, eight more people remain missing. Cottage Hospital has so far treated 27 patients admitted for storm-related injuries; 14 remain in care. Of the four patients who were classified as critical on Tuesday, two have improved to serious condition and the other two remain in critical condition.