Santa Barbarans Give Support to Flood Victims

The United Way in Santa Barbara and Ventura is adding to its 100 percent promise for Thomas Fire donations to support victims of the post-Thomas floods. A fund begun in the early days of December’s fire, the Thomas Fire pot has received $2.7 million to date. On December 29, United Way distributed $500 prepaid credit cards to about 1,000 Ventura residents whose homes had been destroyed; it was the first of many distributions, the organization said.

United Way plans a Santa Barbara distribution in February, partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Barbara County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (SBC VOAD) to determine funding for organizations involved in providing aid now and also individuals eligible to receive funding, said Kathleen Riel, who heads SBC VOAD.

Contributors can do so in numerous ways: at unitedwaythomasfirefund.org and by texting UWVC to 4144. Check writers — be sure to write “Thomas Fire Fund” at the memo line — can send checks to either United Way, 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003, or United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 East Gutierrez Street, S.B., CA 93101.

The Impact Hub — all three locations — has offered free space and access to its “blazing fast internet” to entrepreneurs affected by the flood. The peaceful and fully stocked spaces are available today and Friday, January 11-12, at 1117 State Street, 10 East Yanonali Street, and 1221 Chapala Street.

Uber will provide a single free uberX or uberXL ride — up to $30 in value — to or from the Red Cross evacuation center at City College. Use the code SBSAFE18 through Wednesday, January 17.

Toad & Co. has given the Red Cross shelter warm clothing to distribute. The Red Cross Shelter is in the Santa Barbara City College gymnasium, 721 Cliff Drive.

A list of hotels offering discounts to people out of their homes is available at the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce site.

Diani Boutique has set up a space at the Hotel Californian (36 State Street) today, January 11, where denim donated by Citizens of Humanity in Santa Monica is being given to flood victims.

Amazing Grace Urns offers to those involved in the Montecito floods a free biodegradable water burial urn — a sculptured contiainer that floats for a short period — for cremated remains. “It’s the bridge between this life and the next chapter,” said founder Noel Solomon. Contact info@amazinggraceurns.com

This list will be updated as offers come in.