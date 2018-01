Drew Edelman, UCSB basketball

The 6´4˝ senior helped the Gaucho women get off to a 2-0 start in the Big West, pulling down a career-high 23 rebounds against Long Beach State and posting a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) against Cal Poly.

Ryan Godges, San Marcos basketball

The senior guard got off to a torrid start against Royal High, scoring 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 36-point total. He poured in 27 points against Compton as the Royals won their last two preleague games.