Where Is the Mud Going?

Truckloads of black, watery mud collected after the devastating Montecito mudslides are being dumped at Goleta Beach. About 100 trucks — carrying 10 cubic yards — made trips on Thursday to the end of the county park nearest the UCSB campus. Another 50 trucks came through as of midday Friday. “This is the best spot for it to go,” said a county Flood Control employee at the beach. “The ocean will sort it and it will get worked into the natural system.”

The mud was picked up in the Coast Village Circle area, which is in the City of Santa Barbara, the county employee explained. The mud was then transported to West Beach for sorting. They are “taking out all of the woody debris,” he said, adding that large pieces of wood would be chipped. Boulders and other large objects “won’t come here,” he said.

Trucks were also dumping mud at Ash Avenue in Carpinteria. More information about where the debris is being deposited is expected to be available at the 4 p.m. press conference on Friday.



Bulldozers at Goleta Beach pushed the mud into the surf zone. It should be washed away at high tide, he said. Workers would also comb the beach, he said, adding there have been “little to no” solid pieces in the pile.

Still, several Goleta residents were concerned. A few people walked up to the coned-off chunk of the beach on Friday afternoon to express frustration. One woman asked questions about the sheer volume of the mud and its toxicity. The Sheriff’s Office had to be called earlier because one man became unruly, the employee said.

“Everyone would love to have it tested,” the county employee said. “We don’t have that luxury.” On Thursday, the county’s Public Health department issued an advisory closing the beach ocean water from Gaviota to Rincon Point. Levels of bacteria were 60 times standard amounts.

The work was approved on Tuesday by an Army Corps of Engineers emergency permit. The permit authorized county Flood Control to remove “approximately 300,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment” in the entire area. The order lasts through February 20. The permits specifies “in the event of any discoveries during construction of either human remain, archeological deposits or any other type of historic property, the permitee shall notify the Corps Regulatory Project Manager … within 24 hours [and] immediately suspend all work in any areas where potential cultural resources are discovered.”

