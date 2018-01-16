Deadly Montecito Debris Flow Was Rare Event, But Could Happen Again

A fire crew enters a home that suffered substantial damage when Montecito Creek veered to the west before crossing over East Mountain Drive, cutting a new path near Sycamore Canyon Road.

The surging river of mud and boulders that engulfed swaths of Montecito from the mountains to the sea last week, killing 20, was a rare disaster – so rare, geologists say, that it may happen only once in a few hundred to a thousand years at that location. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen again this winter, said Ed Keller, a professor of earth science at UC – Santa Barbara. All of the communities below the scorched slopes of the Thomas Fire are at risk, he said. “These areas are very vulnerable in the next two years to debris flows,” Keller said. “We could get another one right down Montecito Creek this year, if we get another big rainfall, depending on how much debris is left up in the basin. It’s not impossible.” By Brandon Yadegari

The catastrophic debris flow of January 9 in Montecito is the deadliest disaster to hit the South Coast since a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Santa Barbara on the morning of June 29, 1925, leveling the downtown and killing 13.

Debris flows launch massive quantities of rocks, boulders, trees, and mud downhill. They are typically triggered after wildfires on steep mountainsides, when heavy rains wash away the soil.

“Big debris flows are relatively rare,” said Keller, who is applying for national funding to study the footprint and volume of the January 9 event. “They don’t occur after every fire in any one stream. The Thomas Fire was huge, and there are only a couple of places with really damaging debris flows. Montecito and San Ysidro creeks were primed for one.”

In catastrophic debris flows such as the one in Montecito, narrow canyons chock full of boulders start to flood and landslides may occur. Rocks and brush form temporary dams, then break through and roar downhill on thick slurries of mud. Car-sized boulders bob along like corks.

In Montecito, the wall of mud and debris was 15 feet high in some locations.

“You may get pulses of flows rushing out of canyons in the mountains,” said Larry Gurrola, a Ventura-based consulting geologist who is on Keller’s research team. “That material reaches the base of the foothills, chokes the streams, flows out over the banks and moves towards the ocean, dragging trees, brush, cars, utility poles and parts of homes along with it.”

Through the millennia, debris flows have shaped the terrain of the South Coast. Almost all of Montecito and most of Santa Barbara is built on top of flows that occurred here over the past 125,000 years, Keller said: just look at the boulder field at Rocky Nook Park. That’s evidence of a catastrophic flow out of Rattlesnake Canyon in prehistoric times, he said.

During the past 50 years, the South Coast has seen a few destructive but not catastrophic debris flows. Just last January, during heavy rain following the Sherpa Fire of June, 2016 in the mountains along the Gaviota Coast, a debris flow washed 22 vehicles and five cabins down El Capitan Creek and sent boulders into the surf. Emergency crews rescued two dozen campers.

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire