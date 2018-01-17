Canary Hotel Hosts Community Cocktail for a Cause

Since the holidays were mostly impossible in these parts, the Canary Hotel and Finch & Fork restaurant are stepping in to raise our spirits. On January 20, on their closer-to-the-stars rooftop, they’ll be throwing a party called Community Cocktail for a Cause.

“After witnessing so much devastation in December and sadly now, too, we felt it was time to bring some of the community together to give back and say thanks for all you’ve done,” explained the hotel’s GM, Ryan Parker. “We aim to raise some money from ticket sales for donations and have that welcome-to-the-New Year we haven’t gotten to really celebrate yet.” A portion of ticket sales will go to the United Way’s Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. “The event is really going to be about the community, about giving back, and about being together,” said Parker.

A big part of the being together, besides moving to DJ Darla Bea’s grooves, will be the community cocktail competition, judged by the partygoers themselves. “We’re bringing together some signature bartenders to showcase a cocktail of their choice,” explained Parker. Participants so far include bartenders from Finch & Fork (of course), but also The Good Lion and Test Pilot. Then there’ll be bites from Chef James Siao, too, of course, to keep everyone full and festive.

4·1·1

Community Cocktail for a Cause is Saturday, January 20, 7-11 p.m., on the roof of the Canary Hotel (31 W. Carrillo St.). See here for tickets. The hotel is also offering a $50 discount off the ticket price by entering the code “Partners.”