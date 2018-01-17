WEATHER »

Not Amazon

Wednesday, January 17, 2018
By Jacqueline Wiley, Carpinteria

Jacqueline Wiley

Signs along State Route 192 above Carpinteria

Jacqueline Wiley

Jacqueline Wiley

Jacqueline Wiley

I had to send these because 1) they're funny, and 2) they illustrate the economic stress that we're under and will be under for quite some time. I hope this will inspire people to buy local, now more than ever. Not Amazon. Not Costco. Not Starbucks. We need to think about our habits and go out of our way to change them.

Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: