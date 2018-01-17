Jacqueline Wiley
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
I had to send these because 1) they're funny, and 2) they illustrate the economic stress that we're under and will be under for quite some time. I hope this will inspire people to buy local, now more than ever. Not Amazon. Not Costco. Not Starbucks. We need to think about our habits and go out of our way to change them.
