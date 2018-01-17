Trump Aces Cognitive Test

On Tuesday, Admiral Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s doctor, gave a briefing to the White House Press. Dr. Jackson, who was also Obama’s doctor, said the president was in excellent physical and cognitive health. They administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment last week at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Trump achieved 30 out of 30. He aced it. Dr. Jackson went on to say that Trump was in excellent health for his age and had excellent cardiac health.

How did the press react to this briefing? With its usual petty, disrespectful and biased questions. Sadly, history will show that real journalism was missing in action in America during this time.