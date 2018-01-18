Death Toll Approaches 23 for the Worst Disaster in Santa Barbara’s History

Tracing the History and Coping with the Reality of 20 Lost and Three Still Missing

Firefighters from Kern County assess a home near Sycamore Canyon Road. The crew had been working on the site for two days after a body was recovered in the home. The instability of the wreckage demanded precision in entering and searching what remained.

Sometimes words fail. The scientific term is “debris flow.” Commonly we call it a “mudslide.” Neither comes close to conveying the awesome geologic violence wrought upon Montecito and the entire South Coast early on January 9. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and fires all have first names. Katrina. Harvey. Irma. And most recently, our very own Thomas, now the biggest fire in state history. By contrast, the monster that just turned our community upside down has no name, first, last, or otherwise. As of this writing, Santa Barbara has officially abandoned hope of finding more survivors. But the truly intrepid rescue teams, with their amazing search dogs, continue working to unbury the missing. Should the grim arithmetic be borne out, the death toll for the event with no name will reach 23. It could well go higher. In the meantime, official documents set the mortality count at 20. Add to this the 127 single-family homes that were destroyed and the 294 that were damaged. By Santa Barbara standards, this ranks as our worst catastrophe ​— ​natural or otherwise ​— ​ever. The great earthquake of 1925 ​— ​still the single most transformative event to hit Santa Barbara in the past 200 years ​— ​claimed the lives of 13 people. Psychopaths such as David Attias in 2001, Jennifer San Marco in 2006, and Elliott Rodger in 2014 killed four, seven, and six on their respective rampages. First responders used multiple large helicopters and dozens of ground units to respond to a backlog of at least 75 calls for help at one point. When it comes to collective grief, we are in uncharted territory. Rage, inevitably, is right around the corner. Santa Barbara, as some like to say, lies perched on the edge of nature. Last week, nature pushed us off. The storm event began in earnest early Tuesday morning around 3:30. For about half an hour, lacerating rains slashed away the steep hillsides. Only two weeks before, the Thomas Fire had roiled through those same hills. Firefighters had mounted a heroic defense, miraculously protecting most of Montecito. With only 27 single-family homes destroyed in Santa Barbara County, the thousands of evacuated residents breathed a sigh of relief, thinking they had dodged a bullet. But the greatest horror lay waiting in the dirt itself. High-intensity heat from fires such as Thomas slowly cooks the top few inches of soil, turning it into a fine, crumbly powder. Any roots that once kept the top mantle of soil intact have been blowtorched into oblivion. Flood-control experts, who refer to this condition as “dry creep,” swear they can hear it sloughing its way down the mountain. By Paul Wellman

Add to that the gnarled canopy of chaparral covering Santa Barbara’s backcountry, and the picture gets more ominous. Chaparral plants contain waxy compounds that, when heated, ooze out onto the soil as liquid paraffin. This waxy shell in turn deflects raindrops that might otherwise be absorbed by the soil.

Now turn up the volume to 11.

Imagine the longest drought in Santa Barbara history, followed by the biggest natural fire in California history. Then, while that fire is still smoldering, watch a late-night winter rainstorm dive-bombing the scorched earth with four times more impact than the direst forecasts. Meteorologists were freaking out when predicting Tuesday’s rains, which they feared might deliver as much as one to two inches an hour. It turns out they didn’t freak out enough. In some places, we got half an inch of water in five minutes.

Radar imagery from NOAA and compiled by the county shows how the January 9 storm struck Montecito.

Hence the disaster with no name.

Torrential rivers of dirt, silt, and ash careened down the steep hillsides, racing toward the meandering creek basins that make Montecito such a bucolic paradise. Along the way, it gathered more steam, sucking up and vomiting out much of the burned rubble from the fire: trees, logs, gravel, rocks, and boulders the size of tour buses. This blackened slurry creates a seemingly impossible buoyancy that allows even the most massive rocks to float. It also rushes by faster than humans can bring themselves to believe.

Last week’s debris flow was hardly Santa Barbara’s first. Jim Stubchaer, then an engineer with County Flood Control, remembers the avalanche of mud that took 250 homes back in November 1964 when heavy rains followed quickly on the heels of the Coyote Fire. He was there in 1969 and 1971 when it happened again. “We had a saying back in the day for those canyons,” said Stubchaer about Santa Barbara’s steep mountain slopes. “We said they were shotguns, loaded with rocks and set off by fire.”

Indeed.

Disaster response efforts were in place well before the sky began to fall in the predawn hours on January 9. The night before, teams of firefighters ​— ​engines and strike teams from multiple agencies ​— ​and about 200 first responders were positioned throughout Montecito and Carpinteria in anticipation of flash floods. All fire stations were put on alert. A multiagency incident command was created for an incident that had yet to happen.

By Paul Wellman