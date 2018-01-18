Montecito Disaster Relief Events

1/18: Promoting Resilience in the Wake of Local Disasters Experts in disaster mental health will offer guidance to help our community heal. 7pm. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Free. tinyurl.com/PromoteResilience

1/18: S.B. Symphony Free Benefit Concert This evening of community and comfort will feature guitarist and artist in residence Pablo Sáinz Villegas accompanied by a small orchestra. Free tickets will be available at the S.B. Symphony’s office (call for hours) and at the door and issued on a first-come, first-served basis. 7:30pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Free. Call 898-9386.

1/20: 2018 Kickoff: Community Cocktail For a Cause This Glitz, Glam & Get Down rooftop celebration will donate a portion of proceeds to benefit United Way of S.B.’s Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. 7pm. Canary Hotel Rooftop, 31 W. Carrillo St. $120. tinyurl.com/Canary2018KickOff

1/20: LOMO Relief: A Benefit for Montecito Flood Relief Efforts With a sense of community, the Stolpman Vineyards team has mobilized the entire town of Los Olivos to raise money for the Thomas Fire and flood relief efforts. On Saturday, participating Los Olivos businesses will be donating up to 20 percent of the day’s proceeds to our local Direct Relief Foundation. For a list of participating businesses, visit lomorelief.com.

1/21: Artist Talk: Richard Schloss Meet the artist and enjoy 42 en plein air works. Fifteen percent of new sales will go to two artists who lost their home and studio in the Carpinteria mountains. 2-4pm. Palm Loft Gallery, 410 Palm Ave., Loft A-1, Carpinteria. Free. Call 684-9700.

1/22: The 37th Annual Messiah Sing-Along This event will be presented as a statement of unity and solidarity of our community in the wake of the recent devastating disasters. All proceeds will go toward the Unity Shoppe. 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. $15-$20. Call 965-4122.

1/28: Quire of Voyces: The Mysteries of Christmas: A Healing Concert for Our CommunityThe Quire will sing music that soothes and heals. Firefighters and first responders can receive free tickets. 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Call 965-5935. quireofvoyces.org/concerts

1/28: SoCal Strong Concert for Thomas Fire Victims Fund More than eight bands, including the Tearaways, will perform to raise money for victims of the recent fire. 3-11pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25-$200. Call 962-7776. sohosb.com

2/3: Thomas Fire Benefit Festival! The concert includes the Kevin Costner Band, Olivia Newton-John, Colbie Caillat, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and more. VIP includes food, wine and beer (for ages 21+), and the concert. General admission is for the concert only, and kids get in for free. VIP: 2-10pm. $200. GA: 4-10pm. Free-$50. Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. $50-$200. thomasfirebenefit.com

2/25: Kick Ash Bash Say thank you to our heroic first responders at this massive celebration. All funds collected will go toward all first-responder organizations. Ticket price and on-sale date are to be announced. Noon-6pm. Nesbitt Bella Vista Estate, 2800 Via Real, Summerland. kickashbash.com