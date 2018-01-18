Sip This: Bettie Page Rum

Michael Cobb, the man behind the High Roller Tiki Lounge in Solvang, where the tiki drinks are made with wine and not spirits to honor wine country (and to comply with his liquor license), is far from spirits adverse. For now, he’s developed this kicky spiced rum at the request of CMG, the company that holds the Bettie Page trademark and hired Cobb due to his love of all things kitschy and ’50s. So while that makes the bottle and its Page-featured label fun behind your bar, its contents are also a delight to imbibe. Sure, it’s sweet, but those are complex caramel notes of burnt sugar, and then the rest of the spice rack shows up, especially clove and cinnamon. Perfect for a chilly night when you’re shivering your timbers. See bettiepagerum.com.