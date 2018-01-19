Santa Barbara Eats and Drinks for Thomas Fire, Montecito Flood Victims

When Santa Barbarans want to help out for a good cause, there’s no better way than through food and drink, a number of upcoming events imply. On Saturday, up on the roof of the Canary Hotel (31 W. Carrillo St.), the Community Cocktail for a Cause will pit the mixologists from the Good Lion against those of Test Kitchen in a libation tritration competition, complete with snacks from Finch & Fork Restaurant and music from deejay Darla Bea from 7-11 p.m. The event includes a champagne toast to first responders, and most of the $120 ticket (the Canary is subtracting some costs) goes to the United Way fund for the Thomas disaster. United Way has pledged to give 100 percent of its Thomas Fire donations to their intended recipients. Tickets are available at nightout.com.

As it has throughout the fire and flood emergency, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County stepped up again, this time offering an after-school farm stand on Friday, January 19, at Santa Barbara City College, where Montecito Union School (MUS) has begun to hold classes. Foodbank staffer and MUS parent Caroline Harrah conceived of the event: “My two children and I are lucky to be able to stay in a partially remodeled vacant home, with no oven,” she said. “Many families had just paid rent before the mudslide and now are having to pay a second round of housing costs this month, so buying and preparing fresh food is a real struggle.” As well, fun activities will be assembled on the West Meadow for children, and for parents, a rep from the Local Recovery and Assistance Center (LAC) will be there to give advice and information on the center’s services.

Foodbank estimates it has distributed $600,000 worth of food throughout the emergency. To help, visit foodbanksbc.org. The Carpinteria (St. Joseph’s Church) and Santa Barbara (Westside Community Center, Harding School, Franklin, LAC) locations and times for food distribution are also available at that website.

Fig Mountain (137 Anacapa St.) is holding an auction for the Corey family on Thursday, January 25, 7-9 p.m. The Coreys suffered terrible losses and also have ongoing medical bills. Already, Friday Night Lights, Cutler’s, and Grassini vineyards have offered to participate. Contact Tanna Bettendorf at (949) 412- 4788 to pitch in. A fundly account can be found here.

Renato Moiso of Via Maestra 42 is donating one of his Italian feasts to Thomas Fire recovery efforts, in conjunction with the First United Methodist Church (corner of Garden and Anapamu). Every year, Moiso and the church hold “A Feast for the Children,” originally begun to benefit the Children’s Hospital in Haiti. This year’s extraordinary disaster caused them to rethink the January event. The ticket price of $25 goes entirely to the Thomas effort, as Moiso and his vendors are donating 100 percent of their cooking skill and food, said Pastor Alan Strout. The committee is engaged in determining the group best able to ensure the funds benefit the many put out of work by the disaster. The feast takes place Sunday, January 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

