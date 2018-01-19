Suicidal Impulses Thread Through ‘Happy End’

Early in Happy End, the latest film from master filmmaker, Austrian Michael Haneke (Amour, Cache, The White Ribbon), there is a long, static shot of a construction site, its languid reverie interrupted by a sudden wall collapsing, taking an occupied Port-a- Potty with it. This tale of dysfunctional family ties is dotted by calamities amidst deceptively calm (and visually beautiful) circumstances, often viewed from a distance or off-screen, while internal tension stealthily mounts. As the title slyly implies, suicidal impulses thread through the story — from a pre-teen heroine to her mother and a grandfather with dementia (Amour’s Jean-Louis Trintignant, who cross references that film’s plot here). Less claustrophobic than Amour and more of a multi-character family tapestry, the film’s ultimate effect, nonetheless, pales by comparison with Haneke’s earlier masterpiece. But the classic, uncompromising and sentimentality-dodging Haneke touch is well in hand, stylistically, while subversively tugging at the heart in ways we often don’t see coming.