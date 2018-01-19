WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Suicidal Impulses Thread Through ‘Happy End’

Tale of Dysfunctional Family Dotted by Calamities Amidst Calm Circumstances

By (Contact)

Early in Happy End, the latest film from master filmmaker, Austrian Michael Haneke (Amour, Cache, The White Ribbon), there is a long, static shot of a construction site, its languid reverie interrupted by a sudden wall collapsing, taking an occupied Port-a- Potty with it. This tale of dysfunctional family ties is dotted by calamities amidst deceptively calm (and visually beautiful) circumstances, often viewed from a distance or off-screen, while internal tension stealthily mounts. As the title slyly implies, suicidal impulses thread through the story — from a pre-teen heroine to her mother and a grandfather with dementia (Amour’s Jean-Louis Trintignant, who cross references that film’s plot here). Less claustrophobic than Amour and more of a multi-character family tapestry, the film’s ultimate effect, nonetheless, pales by comparison with Haneke’s earlier masterpiece. But the classic, uncompromising and sentimentality-dodging Haneke touch is well in hand, stylistically, while subversively tugging at the heart in ways we often don’t see coming.

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: