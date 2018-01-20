WEATHER »
A crowd of 3,500 men, women, and children filled De la Guerra for the 2018 Women's March.

Jean Yamamura

A crowd of 3,500 men, women, and children filled De la Guerra for the 2018 Women's March.

Crowd Fills De la Guerra Plaza for Women’s Rally

We Feel the Pussy Power!’ Proclaims Santa Barbara Mayor to Crowds’ Delight

By (Contact)

Nearly 3,500 people turned out for Santa Barbara’s Women’s March on Saturday, said organizer Michal Lynch. De la Guerra Plaza was filled by a crowd in turns applauding the many speakers and dancing along with Janet Reineck and her World Dance troupe. As they had the year previous, Santa Barbarans spoke their minds with their signs. “Grab them by the midterm,” read one. Another quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Jean Yamamura

World Dance gets the crowd rockin’ at Saturday’s Women’s Rally.

The upbeat rally kicked off with whistles and cheers as City Fire Truck 1 drove through De la Guerra Street, soon followed by whoops of appreciation as Sojourner Kincaid Rolle swung into her poem “I Am That Woman” and chanted: “big head or pea head / big-eyed or pin-eyed / gap-toothed or buck / big-lipped or lipless / loud mouthed or milquetoast / big-bust tiny titty / big butt flat butt, / big-legged, skinny-legged, / big-footed, and all.”

We all came from Africa, no matter who you are,” Kincaid Rolle reminded the gathering, there to recognize women’s rights and also those of the people who are less recognized in society. “We speak for the invisible women,” said one woman at the microphone. For every one who stood up, she said, 10 were quietly in the background. Next, a group of Chumash women offered a prayer. Sage and tobacco burned as they sang.

Jean Yamamura

Chumash women offered sage, a silent prayer, and songs, and also spoke of the harm to the Earth as well as to less-recognized groups of people.

At the height of the rally, which went on for more than three hours, it became nearly as crowded as Los Angeles’ immovable Women’s March last year, albeit with a lot more dogs underfoot.

Though Lynch had originally stated the event would have no politicians, both Santa Barbara City Mayor Cathy Murillo and Goleta School Board member Susan Epstein got up to speak. Introduced as the city’s first Latina mayor, Murillo started off by exclaiming, “We feel the pussy power!” which got the crowd roaring. “And the political power,” she added. “Let’s take this energy and emotion, and send it to our neighbors in Montecito!” she said, referring to the tragic mudflows last week. Of the issue at hand, Murillo stated bluntly, “We got used to sexism and misogyny … I fought it to get to be mayor.” In turn, Epstein recounted how since the 2016 election, “Thousands of women have run for election,” which she’d learned at an Emily’s List training session for women running for office. Epstein is running for county supervisor, though she did not mention it at the rally.

Future Leaders of America had its members, from as young as 10 years old to college age, take turns introducing the speakers. They also spoke of their own circumstances, from having fathers who worked four jobs or from 8 in the morning until 3 a.m. the next day, or being a member of the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and allies) community.

Jean Yamamura

Buy American … ” Vladimir Putin smirks in a sign. “I did.”

As the rally extended into a second hour, a couple dozen people, impatient with being unable to march, started an impromptu walk, shouting, “This is how democracy looks,” as they went around the plaza and then down a State Street sidewalk.

Jean Yamamura

A splinter group decided to march during the Women’s Rally. The police, of whom two were seen blocking East De la Guerra Street, had asked the rally not to march as its personnel were heavily involved in the Montecito flood recovery.

They missed incendiary and much-cheered exhortations on social justice, sex identification, incarceration, slavery, human trafficking, the obligations of the cis-terhood, Santa Barbara’s ugly history of native repression, Halloween in Isla Vista, and “an overwhelming police presence,” by speakers from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Black Lives Matter, an eloquent anarchist, and about a dozen more.

Jean Yamamura

A self-identified anarchist electrified the crowd, which included a woman dressed as a Handmaid.

Organizer Michal Lynch felt optimism at the turnout and said she’d wanted to have more voices heard who normally weren’t. Though the thousands had thinned to hundreds by hour three, the words being spoken and points being made were loudly endorsed by the crowd.

