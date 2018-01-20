Jean Yamamura A crowd of 3,500 men, women, and children filled De la Guerra for the 2018 Women's March. Crowd Fills De la Guerra Plaza for Women’s Rally ‘We Feel the Pussy Power!’ Proclaims Santa Barbara Mayor to Crowds’ Delight Saturday, January 20, 2018 Nearly 3,500 people turned out for Santa Barbara’s Women’s March on Saturday, said organizer Michal Lynch. De la Guerra Plaza was filled by a crowd in turns applauding the many speakers and dancing along with Janet Reineck and her World Dance troupe. As they had the year previous, Santa Barbarans spoke their minds with their signs. “Grab them by the midterm,” read one. Another quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Jean Yamamura The upbeat rally kicked off with whistles and cheers as City Fire Truck 1 drove through De la Guerra Street, soon followed by whoops of appreciation as Sojourner Kincaid Rolle swung into her poem “I Am That Woman” and chanted: “big head or pea head / big-eyed or pin-eyed / gap-toothed or buck / big-lipped or lipless / loud mouthed or milquetoast / big-bust tiny titty / big butt flat butt, / big-legged, skinny-legged, / big-footed, and all.” “We all came from Africa, no matter who you are,” Kincaid Rolle reminded the gathering, there to recognize women’s rights and also those of the people who are less recognized in society. “We speak for the invisible women,” said one woman at the microphone. For every one who stood up, she said, 10 were quietly in the background. Next, a group of Chumash women offered a prayer. Sage and tobacco burned as they sang. Jean Yamamura

At the height of the rally, which went on for more than three hours, it became nearly as crowded as Los Angeles’ immovable Women’s March last year, albeit with a lot more dogs underfoot.

Though Lynch had originally stated the event would have no politicians, both Santa Barbara City Mayor Cathy Murillo and Goleta School Board member Susan Epstein got up to speak. Introduced as the city’s first Latina mayor, Murillo started off by exclaiming, “We feel the pussy power!” which got the crowd roaring. “And the political power,” she added. “Let’s take this energy and emotion, and send it to our neighbors in Montecito!” she said, referring to the tragic mudflows last week. Of the issue at hand, Murillo stated bluntly, “We got used to sexism and misogyny … I fought it to get to be mayor.” In turn, Epstein recounted how since the 2016 election, “Thousands of women have run for election,” which she’d learned at an Emily’s List training session for women running for office. Epstein is running for county supervisor, though she did not mention it at the rally.