Doggie Do Right

Saturday morning while walking along Sands Beach, I was knocked over into the surf by a golden retriever who jumped on me. Needless to say, the dog was off leash. The dog owner did not even apologize and claimed to be unaware of the fact that dogs are required to be on leash by Santa Barbara County law, and by the Coal Oil Point Reserve where the incident occurred.

Please remind readers that it is illegal to have a dog off leash except in designated areas. I appeal to the police to uphold the law and fine dog owners who do not abide by it. Perhaps the money collected could be used to create more off-leash areas.