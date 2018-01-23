Latest Victim Highlights Uneven Flood Impact on Montecito Immigrant Families

With the discovery of Faviola Benitez Calderon’s body this past weekend, the death toll inflicted by Montecito’s January 9 avalanche of mud and boulders has risen to 21. With two persons still missing, it’s sure to hit 23. In Sacramento, Governor Jerry Brown declared Monday a Day of Remembrance and ordered flags flown at half-mast. Among the dead, the governor noted, were a 3-year-old and an 89-year-old celebrating his birthday. Two families lost at least three members. Victims, he said, included a teacher, a surgeon, a scoutmaster, and a Korean War veteran. Not included was a reference to Calderon, a 28-year-old mother of two and immigrant from Mexico, who worked as a housekeeper and nanny. Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan, also died; her husband, Victor, who ran a landscaping business, and her 2-year-old son, Ian, managed to survive and are reportedly recuperating at Cottage Hospital. Cassie Neumann

Calderon was described as “a bright light” by her neighbor Lori Ann Lieberman. “She was wonderful, kind, gentle, a great cook, a gracious hostess, and always had a twinkle in her eye,” recalled Cassie Neumann, whose Houston-based family spent the past three summers living next to Calderon and her extended family. “Our doors were always open. Her kids played with my kids. There was always a basketball hoop in the cul-de-sac, and the kids were either there or on the trampoline in her yard,” said Neumann. “She was always giving the kids popsicles.”

The full fury of the debris flow laid waste not just to Calderon’s home but also the Neumanns’ property. “If we’d been there, we’d be gone for sure,” Neumann said. “There wasn’t even a speck of anything left. Not a speck.”

While Montecito is overwhelmingly white — 92 percent according to the 2010 census — nearly half the debris-flow victims were immigrants. And for immigrant families seeking relief, that’s a serious issue, said Lucas Zucker with the immigrant rights organization CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy). “Ten thousand people lived in Montecito. Many of these people had maids, housekeepers, nannies, gardeners, and personal assistants, and many of them were undocumented,” Zucker said. “As such, they’re not eligible for FEMA assistance.”

By Brandon Yadegari