WEATHER »
L-R: Alex Fischel, Britt Daniel, Jim Eno, and Rob Pope

Zackery Michael

L-R: Alex Fischel, Britt Daniel, Jim Eno, and Rob Pope

Spoon Gives Confident, Tight Performance at the Arlington

Rock Group Showed Off Sterling Professional Skills and Experimental Prowess

By

Confident, tight, and finessed, its songs spangling with a sheen of shimmering synths, Spoon showed off sterling professional skills and experimental prowess at The Arlington Theatre on January 18. Colorfully atmospheric songs such as “Can I Sit Next to You,” with its snake-charming string section, and the moody “I Ain’t the One,” propelled by drummer Jim Eno’s rib-rattling pounds, stood their own along more traditional hits such as “Do You.” At points, Spoon’s relentless perfectionism read as an arena-show distance, and the well-oiled band, good as it was, felt emotionally mechanical. But that’s the price of being a consistently good act; and if all the dancing were any clue, its recipe is working.

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: