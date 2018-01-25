Paul Wellman Councilmember Randy "Ain't No Mai-Tai High Enough" Rowse Dog Bites Council; Council Bites Self With Tuesday’s Decision to Fill 3rd District Seat by District Election, Expect a Whole Lot of Nothing Getting Done Until June Wednesday, January 24, 2018

If dysfunction were an art form, the Santa Barbara City Council chambers just became the Museum of Modern Art. To paraphrase a line from Bette Davis, you better fasten your seat belts because it’s doing to be a bumpy ride. After watching the newly constituted City Council in action, it’s clear Bette didn’t know the half of it. The new regime—just sworn into office two weeks ago — is experiencing extreme difficulty finding its collective ass with either hand. Late Tuesday night, the council saw fit to make a bad situation that much worse by guaranteeing a state of perpetual gridlock will persist between now and June. The problem, in a nutshell, is that the council is shy one member. When Cathy Murillo was elected mayor last November, she went from representing the city’s Westside council district — the 3rd District — to banging the gavel. That created a vacancy that has to be filled. That also means there are only six votes to be cast on a given issue. This situation, in turn, created the theoretical possibility of tie votes and deadlock. Tuesday night, that theoretical possibility became an inevitability. The council is broken into two distinct and antagonistic camps. It’s not just political. It’s intensely personal. As a result, the brand-new council with a brand-new mayor found itself hopelessly deadlocked. A major housing development proposed — and opposed — at the corner of East De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets managed to “win” approval with a 3-3 tie. Given the major policy implications surrounding this development — a high-density, three-story, 23-tiny-unit apartment complex — it matters what message the new council sends. The only “message” I took away is — to steal another movie line — that it’s every man for himself and God against all. By Paul Wellman The solution, of course, is to fill the vacancy created by Murillo’s ascension to the mayoral throne. The rub is how. According to the city charter — which functions as the Constitution and the Bible combined — the council has to appoint Murillo’s successor within 30 days. No ifs, ands, or buts. Sometime last December, the previous council voted to pursue just that approach and scheduled Tuesday as the day to do it. As a result, eight people seeking the council appointment showed up and jammed the hallways outside the council chambers, waiting to give their pitch. Many were first-timers and newcomers. They wore new suits. It looked like a convention of undertakers. They would have to wait five hours, however, before it became clear their wait was in vain. That’s because supporters of district elections — represented by retired judge Frank Ochoa — objected the appointment process was inherently undemocratic. They argued people of the 3rd District — the largest minority-majority district in the city, by the way — should have the right to elect their representative. They threatened legal action. “We are not an oligarchy,” said one. “Enough with the malarkey of oligarchy.” It’s a nice line. My father liked the word “malarkey.” And I’m a sucker for anything that rhymes. But I don’t think any of those considerations provide the basis for public policy, sound or otherwise. The problem here is with the timing of the election. The next one takes place this June. According to my watch, that’s five months away. That’s a whole lot of 3-3 votes. That’s a whole lot of nothing getting done. By Paul Wellman

I went into Tuesday night’s meeting figuring the council would fall over itself to sound sympathetic to Judge Ochoa and the district election crowd — it’s the politically correct posture to take — but in the end opt to appoint, albeit regretfully. I couldn’t have been more wrong. At the risk of sounding like the crypto-fascist I no doubt have become, that would have been the expedient, practical, sensible thing to do. I say that because two weeks ago, district election supporters held a rally on the Westside, where I happen to live. A bunch of people from the Eastside showed up. There was no indigenous upwelling among 3rd District voters on this score, just the agitations of well-meaning carpetbaggers from the 1st District and a retired judge threatening to sue, but only just barely and probably not at all. Had it been otherwise, I might have felt different.

So here’s the scorecard. Councilmember Jason Dominguez evidently hates Cathy Murillo to such an extent he cannot bring himself to show her the least respect. At the previous council meeting, Dominguez insisted on making a motion — about the issue of succession — even though several members of the public had not yet testified. Murillo asked him to hold off until the public comment was through. He refused. It was kind of egregious.

Later in the day, Councilmember Gregg Hart — whose feelings for Dominguez on a good day could inflict frostbite at 40 paces — made a motion that Murillo be appointed to the board of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the super-agency responsible for dispensing road-repair and freeway-widening dollars. It’s customary for the city’s mayor to sit on the SBCAG board. But Hart just happens to be second in command at SBCAG, so he was clearly out of line in making the motion for Murillo. It’s called “conflict of interest.” Hart has had to recuse himself from voting on freeway-widening votes because of this conflict of interest, but this is a vulnerability he has had a hard time getting.

Dominguez pointedly broached the conflict issue and pushed to have himself appointed over Murillo. With Hart disqualified, Murillo had only two votes. Dominguez wound up winning the appointment with support from councilmembers Randy Rowse and Kristen Sneddon. It ain’t over. Murillo and Councilmember Eric Friedman are now pushing to have the matter brought back, meaning they will try to strip Dominguez of his seat.

