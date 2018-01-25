Game of the Week | College Basketball: Hope International and Vanguard at Westmont

The good fortune of being safe from the Montecito mudslides enables Westmont to host a significant slate of games Thursday and Saturday. Hope International’s men (19-1, 5-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference) have won 17 straight games and are ranked no. 7 in the NAIA. Westmont (14-4, 4-1, no. 20) dropped a close 74-71 decision to no. 4–ranked The Master’s on the road last week. The no. 12 Warrior women (11-5, 4-1) will get their big test Saturday against no. 2 Vanguard (14-1, 4-1). Women: 5:30pm; men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call 565-6010.