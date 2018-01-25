WEATHER »

Game of the Week | College Basketball: Hope International and Vanguard at Westmont

Big Test for Warrior Men and Women January 25 and 27

By (Contact)

The good fortune of being safe from the Montecito mudslides enables Westmont to host a significant slate of games Thursday and Saturday. Hope International’s men (19-1, 5-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference) have won 17 straight games and are ranked no. 7 in the NAIA. Westmont (14-4, 4-1, no. 20) dropped a close 74-71 decision to no. 4–ranked The Master’s on the road last week. The no. 12 Warrior women (11-5, 4-1) will get their big test Saturday against no. 2 Vanguard (14-1, 4-1). Women: 5:30pm; men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call 565-6010.

