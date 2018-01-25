County Emergency Managers Issued Contradictory Warnings Before Montecito Mudslides

Santa Barbara County officials made great efforts to warn residents of the hazards to life and limb that could result from the predicted January 9 storm. They used exceptionally strong language for government employees — “significant threat,” “critical situation,” “clear and present danger” — to describe how the heavy rains that were forecast to pound the South Coast might trigger flash flooding and mudslides in the Thomas Fire burn scar. Emails, texts, and Facebook messages were sent. Phone calls were made. A press conference was organized.

In the end, only 15 percent of residents under mandatory evacuation orders actually left their homes, a startlingly low figure attributed alternately to Thomas Fire evacuation fatigue, a defiance of Mother Nature, or a more general misunderstanding of the awesome power of debris flows.

But as we learn more of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the 21 people confirmed killed in one of the worst disasters in Santa Barbara history, the consistency and accuracy of the official warnings are coming under scrutiny. And as we discover mistakes in the information that authorities disseminated, questions are surfacing as to whether better decisions could have been made.

The map above identifies the home address of each victim and where their bodies were found. It also highlights the evacuation zones and paths of debris flows. Click on the brackets in the top right-hand corner to enlarge. (Map by Brandon Yadegari & Chinelo Ufondu for the Independent)

Robert Lewin, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), admitted this week that his department issued conflicting evacuation instructions at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, approximately 30 hours before the storm hit. “Regrettably … I approved a press release and Facebook [post] that had discrepancies with the western boundary of our intended voluntary evacuation area,” he said in a prepared statement.

That press release described the voluntary boundaries as Highway 192 to the north, the ocean to the south, Olive Mill Road to the east, and Hot Springs Road to the west. News agencies reported the borders this way, and the Sheriff’s Office posted the same information on its website. However, a map published on the county’s own website included a larger voluntary evacuation zone that extended farther west to Summit Road.

The map was accurate, said Lewin; the written description was not. A correction was never issued, and county officials remained unaware of the discrepancy until this Sunday, when reporters inquired about the contradictory information.

Fifteen of the 21 Montecito residents who perished in the storm lived in this area — under voluntary evacuation orders, according to the map, but under no evacuation orders whatsoever, according to the county’s official written notification. Two more victims who are still missing and feared dead ​— ​17-year-old Jack Cantin and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa — ​also lived west of Hot Springs Road.

Two others lived in the voluntary area described in the January 7 press release. Only four fatalities had lived within the mandatory evacuation borders.

The east-west line of Highway 192, below the Thomas Fire burn scar, was used to divide Montecito into two distinct emergency notice regions: Mandatory evacuation orders were issued north of the boundary, and voluntary notices were made below the highway.

The 7,000 residents in the mandatory zone were told on January 7 to leave their homes immediately. Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door the next day to repeat the order. The 23,000 people in the voluntary area were advised to pack their bags, load their cars, and be ready to flee at a moment’s notice. But by the time emergency alerts went out on the night of the storm, it was too late for many to escape the trains of mud and rock that came crashing through their neighborhoods.

The county had never before drawn a flood evacuation map for Montecito, and these evacuation zones were originally developed after the 2009 Jesusita Fire. The Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for drawing and enforcing emergency-time boundaries, determined it needed a fast way to select easily identifiable areas and the intersections required to keep them closed. “The 192 is the only straight east-west arterial that there was,” said Sheriff Bill Brown in an earlier interview. “Everything else was a winding spaghetti of neighborhood streets.” As a result, the Montecito zones were not drawn to follow the downstream flow of creek channels.

By Paul Wellman