Scene in S.B.: Post-Flood Wardrobe Freebies

Ensemble Boutique has been a saving grace for families affected by the floods in Montecito. The project, which provides free, new clothing, shoes, toiletries, and even kids’ toys to anyone in need, is the evolving brainchild of Nikki Vyn and her mother, Kimberly Vyn. The Vyns realized the ongoing need of displaced families after their friends were evacuated with only two days of clothing and no clear deal as to how long they would be away from home. Now, more than two weeks later, the project has helped countless evacuees, and has transformed into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the help of Impact Hub, and its dedicated volunteers are sorting through pallets of new items donated by local businesses. Ensemble Boutique launched in a small space near the lobby of the Hotel Californian, but now it’s located at 1233-A State Street, on the second level of Victoria Court. It’s open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day. Anyone looking to volunteer there can visit bit.ly/PopUpShopVolunteerSignUp.

By Caitlin Fitch