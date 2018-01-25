How Santa Barbara County Jurisdictions Are Dealing with Marijuana Legalization

On a tour of one greenhouse, stocked with thousands of plants at different stages of life, the scent of fresh cannabis flowers was noticeably less pronounced than it was a few months ago. The growers claim their neighbors have noticed the difference. One school official indicated the stench was reduced by about 30 percent.

But many neighbors are not sold. Some described the new smell to be “sickly sweet.” Byers claimed the device produces an odorless scent. If it is turned on too high, dispensing too much liquid product, it could smell like a Laundromat. Carrillo raised the issue of the fluids getting into the groundwater or aquifers.

County Supervisor Das Williams finds himself squarely in the middle. Last month, Williams invited growers and neighbors to his living room to have a frank discussion about the skunky smells. The debate does not appear to be simmering down anytime soon.

The Carpinteria City Council, meanwhile, has all but threatened to sue the county over its proposed cannabis regulations. It’s worth noting that Carpinteria city councilmembers had privately expressed interest in allowing manufacturing in the city limits so they could collect the tax revenue. But they don’t want cannabis to be grown throughout the valley, where they have no control.

Santa Maria: The Santa Maria City Council said no to all cannabis.

By Paul Wellman (file)

What Happens to Medical Weed?

Four decades ago, Dr. David Bearman of Goleta began to advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis. He explained he has always tried to use the word “cannabis” when referring to the plant. He once lazily called cannabis “marijuana” in front of an African-American nurse, he recalled. She told him, “Calling cannabis ‘marijuana’ is like calling a black person a ‘n*.’” “I was taken aback and briefly speechless,” he said. “Then the more that I thought about it, the more I realized that she was correct.”

Now, Bearman, who just 15 years ago was attacked by the state medical board for prescribing cannabis, is worried medical marijuana could be ignored and “thrown under the bus.”



In Washington State, for instance, he said that doctors are required to write down patients’ diagnoses, which he argued was a violation of privacy laws. “What they are doing there is regulating confidentiality,” he said, adding that “they cannot regulate the practice of medicine.”

He expressed some faith that that would not happen in California. He said the authors of Prop. 64 assured him medical marijuana would not be affected. Most of the tax revenue would go to law enforcement and research, he added.

A medical-marijuana dispensary operator in this region added it is hard to predict exactly what will happen to medical marijuana. The state regulations combine medicinal and adult use into the same program. Patients can, however, apply for state-sponsored Medical Marijuana Identification Cards through the California Public Health Department to become exempt from taxes that adult-use users have to pay.

By Courtesy Photo

What About the Feds, Man?

Locally, cannabis is defying blue-red politics. Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, a Republican, and Supervisor Williams, a Democrat, have gotten along so well while working on Santa Barbara County’s cannabis ordinance that they are commonly referred to as “The Doobie Brothers” during public hearings.

While some California conservatives have voiced skepticism about the drug’s impact on society, many have embraced a laissez-faire attitude: Let people have their pot. Plus, many Santa Barbara County Republican leaders see cannabis tax revenue as a boon for local economies ​— ​particularly, they add, as the state becomes increasingly hostile to drilling more oil and gas. The cannabis market is expected to bring in $1 billion in state tax revenue in the first year.

But the Donald Trump administration has not budged. Recreational-cannabis advocates’ momentum was deflated four days into 2018, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed the Obama-era Cole memo, which instructed federal prosecutors not to prioritize marijuana cases. “Given the department’s well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary …,” he wrote.

While the action was a clear negative gesture to California, many cannabis growers in Santa Barbara did not express much agitation, nor were they surprised by Sessions’s actions. Many say they are not afraid that Drug Enforcement Administration agents are going to raid pot shops as they did in Santa Barbara nearly a decade ago.

When Prohibition was repealed in 1933, “local option” rules allowed cities and states to continue to ban alcohol. It was not until 1966 that all states permitted the sale of alcohol. Even now, dry counties exist in states such as Arkansas, Florida, and Alabama. Cannabis prohibition appears to be following the same path. It could be decades before cannabis is legal throughout California and the United States. “Local option” rules will create a hodgepodge of rules, restrictions, and outright bans.

So for people in Santa Barbara looking to get high, purchasing recreational cannabis ​— ​legally ​— ​will still require a two-hour drive. Bring your buds.