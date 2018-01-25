On the Menu at Pot Shops

Cannabis producers have had years of practice developing product lines thanks to the 20 years of medical marijuana being allowed in California as well as a couple of years of legalization in other states. In California, people who are at least 21 years old can buy an ounce at a time. Like alcohol, if you “open” the container, the law requires you to put the product in the trunk of the car.

Your options at a pot shop are likely to include the following:

Raw Cannabis: There is a baffling array of sativa, indica, and hybrid strains to choose from.

Pre-Rolls: These pre-rolled joints take the hassle out of rolling your own.

Shake: A less expensive bag of little pieces of bud trimmings that can be used to make infused butter or oil, among other things.

Vaporizers: Cartridge delivery systems use vapor rather than smoke, which is less harsh.

Edibles: Gummies, truffles, chocolate bars, and much more feature accurate measurements of the THC and other cannabinoids inside.

Smoking Devices: Pipes, bongs, rolling papers, chillums, and more are for sale.