On the Menu at Pot Shops

What to Expect When You Walk Into Your First Cannabis Retailer 

Cannabis producers have had years of practice developing product lines thanks to the 20 years of medical marijuana being allowed in California as well as a couple of years of legalization in other states. In California, people who are at least 21 years old can buy an ounce at a time. Like alcohol, if you “open” the container, the law requires you to put the product in the trunk of the car.

Your options at a pot shop are likely to include the following:

Raw Cannabis: There is a baffling array of sativa, indica, and hybrid strains to choose from.

Pre-Rolls: These pre-rolled joints take the hassle out of rolling your own.

Shake: A less expensive bag of little pieces of bud trimmings that can be used to make infused butter or oil, among other things.

Vaporizers: Cartridge delivery systems use vapor rather than smoke, which is less harsh. 

Edibles: Gummies, truffles, chocolate bars, and much more feature accurate measurements of the THC and other cannabinoids inside. 

Smoking Devices: Pipes, bongs, rolling papers, chillums, and more are for sale.

