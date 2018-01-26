Montecito Disaster Relief Events Continue

1/26: Metal Concert for Victims of the Thomas Fire and Mudslide Ventura metal band Bone Maggot will headline this concert to raise funds for the recent disasters. Also performing will be bands Dark Vital Flames, Mulholland, and Slow Down. 8pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $8-$10. Call 962-7776. sohosb.com

1/27: Santa Barbara Strong Benefit Concert Area high school students have come together to put on a benefit concert where all proceeds will be donated to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund. Enjoy performances by soloists, Jazz Villains, and Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir. 7pm. Elings Performing Arts Ctr., Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Donation: $10. Email santabarbarastrong@gmail.com.

1/28: Quire of Voyces: The Mysteries of Christmas - A Healing Concert for Our Community The Quire will sing music that soothes and heals. Firefighters and first responders can receive free tickets. 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Call 965-5935. quireofvoyces.org/concerts

1/28: Socal Strong Concert for Thomas Fire Victims Fund More than eight bands, including the Tearaways, will perform to raise money for victims of the recent fire. 3-11pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25-$200. Call 962-7776. sohosb.com

1/28: Feast for the Children Via Maestra 42 owners Renato and Lisa Moiso will donate an entire sumptuous Italian meal where all of the proceeds will benefit ongoing area disaster-relief efforts in Montecito due to the Thomas Fire and mudslides. Tickets are available in advance at the church office or at the door. Three seatings: 11:30am, 12:30pm, and 1:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. $10-$25. tinyurl.com/FeastForTheChildren

2/3: Writing for Healing Workshop Join author Diana Raab in writing what’s been going on in your mind, body, and soul, as you reflect what you’ve experienced during the recent disasters. Learn how to set intentions knowing that having compassion for yourself and others can free you to move forward. Journals and pens will be provided. Donations will go toward S.B. Firefighters Alliance. 2-4pm. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. Donations accepted. tinyurl.com/WritingForHealing

ONGOING: Local Assistance Center is a one-stop shop for information and assistance to those affected by the Thomas Fire and mudslides — all agencies are there from utility companies to caregivers to governmental groups. Open through February 3. Mon.-Fri.: 11am-6:30pm; Sat.: 10am-2pm. Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle César Chávez. Free. Call 308-9602.

ONGOING: VNHC Services Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care offers free individual counseling, support groups, and referrals for people suffering any kind of loss. Call 308-9602. vnhcsb.org/dealing-with-disaster-distress

ONGOING: 805 Counselor Connect People struggling with the recent tragedies in the S.B. area can talk with volunteer counselors who are either licensed or specially trained. This free call center, generously donated by Evolve IP, will be available to the 805 community. If the counselors are busy, call-backs can be requested. Phone calls are not recorded, and all callers will remain anonymous. Mon.-Fri.: 10am- 7:30pm; Sun.: noon-6pm. Call 979-9091. 805counselorconnect.com

ONGOING: S.B. Yoga Center Call to find out about the free and discounted services such as yoga, massage therapy, acupuncture, and cupping for first responders and those affected by the Thomas Fire and mudslide. Specific offers continue through January 31 and February 28. 32 E Micheltorena St. Call 965-6045.

ONGOING: Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond Zodo’s is offering free bowling to residents affected by the mudslide in an attempt to offer a safe and uplifting place to spend time with family. Up to six people can share a lane. Show your ID (with zip code) and receive one complimentary game and shoe rental. 5925 Calle Real, Goleta. Call 967-0128.

ONGOING: Numerous hotels are offering special rates for those still unable to return home. See the list here.