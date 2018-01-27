Montecito Repopulates This Weekend

The good news is that mud-shocked Montecito residents are now being allowed to return home. “Everyone should be home by the end of the weekend,” declared Rob Lewin, the county of Santa Barbara’s Emergency Services czar, to a packed house at a community meeting convened by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams early Friday morning at the downtown public library. The bad news, of course, is that for hundreds of residents, their homes are either so badly damaged they can’t be occupied safely or are outright destroyed. In the wake of January 9’s devastating floods of rocks, boulders, and mud, others will discover that their homes are now much closer to the creek channels that once ran further away. This proximity may render their homes not only unsafe but beyond the pale of reconstruction. Friday’s was the first official public gathering for Montecito and its elected representatives to figure out how to extricate the affluent South Coast community of 10,000 from the mud and debris that now engulf it. Emergency Czar Lewin compared Montecito’s current historic moment to Santa Barbara’s in the wake of the city’s historic earthquake of 1925. Out of the rubble of that quake, Santa Barbara — led by civic matriarch Pearl Chase and her co-conspirator Bernhard Hoffmann — the City of Santa Barbara reimagined and rebuilt itself in the red-tiled and white-stucco-walled vernacular meant to conjure old Spain. Unlike Santa Barbara of 1925, Montecito is not a city unto itself. It has no mayor or city council. To the extent Montecito has a Pearl Chase equivalent, it’s not yet clear who she — or he — might be. One speaker at Friday’s gathering suggested that Montecito needed a “czar” to help guide the rebuilding effort. “I’m not sure about a czar,” replied Supervisor Williams, in one of the few light-hearted moments of the meeting. “I’m not an authoritarian.” The intent behind the meeting for organizers was not so much to herd cats but to enlist the cats into herding themselves into what promises to be a very rocky — and muddy — road ahead. By Brandon Yadegari

Montecito’s charm may be that it looks 100 years old, noted State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Montecito resident herself for more than 30 years. But in the coming months and years, she said, the community will need to reinvent itself with a modern infrastructure befitting the 21st century. What that entails has yet to be determined.

In the meantime, the first order of business is to clear the creek channels and the 11 debris basins choked with rocks, boulders, sand, mud, and vegetation. Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers is clearing these basins — designed to catch marauding rocks and mud in the event of floods, mudslides, and debris flows — at a rate of 500 truckloads a day. One basin is already cleared, but according to Lewin, the Army Corps estimates the job won’t be finished until the beginning of March. What happens, he repeatedly asked, if it rains again?

Lewin asked those in attendance how many had been evacuated once, about two-thirds of the hands went up. When he asked how many had been evacuated twice, about half the hands shot skyward. “Well, we may have to evacuate again,” he said. “We probably will have to evacuate again.”

In the meantime, Lewin urged patience and caution by those returning home for the flotillas of dump trucks that have commandeered Montecito’s notoriously narrow, winding streets. “They’re going to be in your neighborhood. They’re going to be making noise,” he said. “They’re going to be crowding your streets.” There already have been accidents, Lewin warned. Greater care will be required by truck drivers and residents alike.

