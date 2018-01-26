S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Jan. 7-13

David Frohling, San Marcos boys’ basketball

The senior forward scored 27 points as the Royals got their Channel League season off to a winning start at Dos Pueblos, 77-58.

Milan McGary, San Marcos girls’ basketball

The Royals girls had not won a league game in eight years until McGary, a senior, scored 17 in their 38-31 win at Dos Pueblos.

Jan. 14-20

Stephanie Yamada, UCSB women’s tennis

The junior won all her singles and doubles matches against UCLA and USC, helping UCSB beat the Trojans for the first time since 1994.

Juan Carlos Torres, S.B. High boys’ soccer

The senior striker recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 win over San Marcos and was one of six Dons to score in their 6-0 win over Dos Pueblos.