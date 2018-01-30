Truck v. Pole = Power Out

Reports of power out in San Roque and Mission Canyon filtered into the Independent newsroom around 3 p.m., about an hour after a truck ran into a power pole at Foothill Road and East Alamar Avenue. SoCal Edison spokesperson Mary Ann Milbourne reported half the affected 1,102 customers had power restored within an hour, as the company re-routed service internally. A crew was en route to make repairs, she said. No injuries were reported from the 2 p.m. accident, said Sergeant Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department, but wires were down at the scene, where officers are investigating.