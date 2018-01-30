S.B. Zoo and Wildling Partner for Photo Contest

Thanks to the Santa Barbara Zoo and Solvang’s Wildling Museum, folks have a chance to show off their wildlife photography skills by entering their work in a contest presented by the two organizations. Called Wild Things, the contest requires participants to head over to the zoo, take a picture of their favorite beastie, and then submit it. Here’s how to enter: Submit a digital JPEG or JPG (2-10 MB) and an entry form to the Wilding Museum either by email, by mail, or at the museum in Solvang, by Thursday, February 15. (No more than five entries by one person.) Entries are not accepted at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The contest consists of two categories — adults (ages 18 or older) and youth (ages 17 or younger) — and prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in both groups. “The aim is to have photographers of all ages and skill levels capture the character and individuality of the animals that live at the zoo,” said Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. The winning photographs will be featured in a special exhibit as part of the museum’s collaboration with the S.B. Zoo. The images will be on view later this year in the Volentine Gallery in the zoo’s Discovery Pavilion.

For more information, rules, and entry forms, see tinyurl.com/WildlingPhoto.