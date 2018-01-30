Women’s March and Police

As one of the event organizers, I would like to clarify that our Women’s March S.B. community event was respectful of all concerned (unlike so much that we are fighting against!)

What needs to be clarified is that the Santa Barbara Police Department did not at any time ask us not to march. What they did say is that they could not do what they did last year — the disaster our community was coping with had left the department without personnel to close the streets. Our organizing committee rescheduled the marching to a later date, and our community event connected us in the national uprising.

We also knew that some people wanted to march in solidarity, on the sidewalk. SBPD was informed; the officers did not ask us not to march, nor did they send any additional personnel. The marchers waited until the originally scheduled time for marching, then started with an energizing chant that we often use at demonstrations. They showed that Santa Barbara can mourn and still fight, supporting the causes of our inspiring speakers.

There is space for all of us in our community, and we were able to respect each voice.