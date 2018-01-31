Game of the Week | High School Basketball: Cate and Carpinteria at Bishop Diego

2/5: High School Basketball: Cate and Carpinteria at Bishop Diego First responders and their families will be admitted free of charge Monday (RSVP by Friday to 966-1266 x118) and offered refreshments. There will be a ceremony between games. The boys’ teams have maintained a fierce rivalry over the years. Dylan Streett of Bishop Diego is averaging 19 points a game. Carpinteria sharpshooter Noah Nuño scored 29 points against the Cardinals last month. The schools will donate ticket sales to the Red Cross. Cate-Bishop Girls: 6pm. Carpinteria-Bishop Boys: 7:30pm. The Brickhouse, Bishop Diego High, 4000 La Colina Rd. $3-$6. Call (805) 966-1266.