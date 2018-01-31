WEATHER »
Abbi Hill and Bryan Sheets

Paul Wellman

Abbi Hill and Bryan Sheets

S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Abbi Hill (Dos Pueblos Water Polo) and Bryan Sheets (Providence Basketball)

By

Abbi Hill, Dos Pueblos water polo

The Chargers took sole possession of the No. 1 ranking in CIF Division 1 after Hill helped them win the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions for the first time since 2011. The senior scored four goals in the final against Mater Dei.

Bryan Sheets, Providence basketball

The senior guard’s eight assists in a win over Grace Brethren gave him the school records for a season (89 assists) and career (233). He also scored 20 points in a win over Cate, as the Patriots improved their record to 17-1.

