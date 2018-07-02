Roughly 450 people gathered outside Santa Maria’s ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility, chanting, “Shut ICE down!” on Saturday. The protest followed a downtown Santa Barbara “Families Belong Together” march that drew a few thousand in protest of President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration crackdown, and was part of an estimated 700 similar rallies nationwide. By Paul Wellman

“This is the first time we are organizing here [in Santa Maria],” said Hazel Davalos, the community organizing director for Santa Maria’s Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). However, added Elias, who did not want to give his last name, “[Family separation] is nothing new. It’s been happening [here] for years, and finally people are beginning to understand the cruelty and damage that ICE brings to our community.”

Photo Gallery Community Rallies: “Shut ICE Down!” Protesters over the weekend gathered at De La Guerra Plaza and outside the federal agency’s Santa Maria headquarters.

Three years ago, 3,000 people protested to keep this facility out, said Davalos. “And now they are planning to grow their staff.” Community members live in fear of deportation, she said. Organizers are concerned about the proximity of the ICE facility to the new jail, set to open in April of next year. “Whether they’ve committed a crime or not, we’ll stand behind them,” she added. “No person deserves to be punished twice — once by our criminal justice system and a second time by deportation.”

While the rally was organized by CAUSE, a number of organizations collaborated and attended the rally, including Planned Parenthood. The group’s Central Coast representative, Miguel Angel Perez, told the crowd that President Trump’s administration want “to divide and conquer” communities. “But, one: We are not the enemy. And two: You will never divide us.”

By Erika Carlos