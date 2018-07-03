Fire Weather Watch Issued Across Santa Barbara County Mountains and South Coast

With high pressure setting in over much of the West Coast, National Weather Service officials in Los Angeles and Oxnard have issued a Fire Weather Watch, going into effect on Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters are concerned that gusty northern winds paired with high temperatures and very low relative humidity will create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Just ahead of a big weekend for recreation nationwide, Los Padres National Forest officials are similarly concerned, having raised fire restrictions throughout the national forest. No campfires, target shooting, smoking, or driving offroad will be permitted under the restrictions, and local forest officials are asking that motorists keep an eye out for unsecured chains hanging from vehicles, particularly those towing a load.

Roadside fires have been on the rise in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in recent years. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department just dealt with a series of spot fires that broke out along Highway 154 just last Friday where a dangling chain is suspected to have sparked the fires.

On Friday and Saturday, daytime highs across the lower elevations ranging from 95 to 105 degrees are expected to meet minimum humidities as low as 5 to 10 percent. Overnight, humidity recovery will be “very poor”, indicating a break in the weeks-long “June Gloom” weather pattern that has been the norm across the South Coast.

National Weather Service